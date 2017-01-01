Woody Allen's daughter outraged her abuse allegations have been ignored

Woody Allen's daughter Dylan Farrow is condemning members of the media for falling to recognise the director's alleged abuse.

In a powerful Los Angeles Times essay, published on Thursday (07Dec17), Farrow discussed the sexual harassment claims that brought down film producer Harvey Weinstein and notes similar accusations she made against her moviemaker father have been overlooked.

"The system worked for Harvey Weinstein for decades. It works for Woody Allen still," Farrow wrote in her piece. "Why has the #MeToo revolution spared Woody Allen?"

She was referring to the #MeToo anti-harassment movement on social media, which has prompted those who have experienced sexual abuse and harassment to share their stories.

She goes on to criticise the Hollywood community for not reprimanding Woody Allen, pointing out that stars like Kevin Spacey have been fired from jobs following allegations of sexual misconduct.

"We are in the midst of a revolution," she added. "From allegations against studio heads and journalists, to hotel maids recounting abuses on the job, women are exposing the truth and men are losing their jobs. But the revolution has been selective."

The 32-year-old came forward with her account of her adoptive dad's alleged assault over 10 years ago.

"It is a testament to Allen's public relations team and his lawyers that few know these simple facts," she said. "It also speaks to the forces that have historically protected men like Allen: the money and power deployed to make the simple complicated, to massage the story."

She also blasts the many high profile stars that continue to work on her estranged father's films.

"In this deliberately created fog, A-list actors agree to appear in Allen's films and journalists tend to avoid the subject," she said. "The truth is hard to deny but easy to ignore. It breaks my heart when women and men I admire work with Allen, then refuse to answer questions about it."

Her brother Rowan Farrow was instrumental in bringing the allegations against Weinstein to light, releasing the details in an expose for The New Yorker in October (17). The article came just days after editors at the The New York Times ran a similar bombshell story on the movie mogul.