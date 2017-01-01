Former Norwegian royal accuses Kevin Spacey of groping his genitals

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey is facing a new allegation of sexual assault from the ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise of Norway.

Author Ari Behn claims he had an inappropriate encounter with the American Beauty star at the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize concert, which Spacey had been hosting with Uma Thurman in Oslo.

During a recent interview on Norwegian radio station P4, Behn, who was married to the European royal at the time, recalled how the actor reportedly grabbed his genitals under a table.

"We had a nice conversation, he was sitting right next to me," the writer shared. "After five minutes, he says, 'Hey, let's go out and have a cigarette.' And then he takes me under the table in the middle of my balls."

According to the International Business Times, the 45-year-old tried to brush off Spacey's alleged advances by telling him, "Maybe later."

"I got more than I bargained for," Behn quipped, laughing about the incident, before adding, "I had black hair back then and was 10 years younger so was right up his alley."

Behn separated from Princess Martha Louise, the only daughter of King Harald V, last year (16) after 14 years of marriage.

Spacey has yet to comment on Behn's remarks, the latest in a string of sexual misconduct accusations made against the disgraced actor in the past two months.

His career has since taken a huge hit as a result of the allegations - he was fired from his TV drama House of Cards and edited out of Ridley Scott's new movie All the Money in the World.