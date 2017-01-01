Bryan Singer denies new rape allegations

Filmmaker Bryan Singer has denied new accusations he raped a 17-year-old.

Cesar Sanchez-Guzman has filed suit against the director claiming Singer forced him to perform oral sex and then penetrated him during a party on board a yacht in 2003.

In his complaint - obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff claims Singer was showing him around the boat when he forced the teen to the floor and demanded he perform oral sex, pulling out his penis and forcing it into his mouth.

Guzman claims he pleaded with Singer to stop.

Singer then allegedly anally penetrated Guzman, against his wishes.

Attorney Jeff Herman claims Singer later approached Guzman and offered to help him land acting roles if he stayed silent, threatening to ruin his reputation if he didn't.

Singer's representatives have been quick to shoot down the lawsuit and the plaintiff's claims, telling TMZ, "The lawsuit was filed by the same lawyer who represented Michael Egan. Those claims were dismissed by Egan himself, and he later went to Federal prison for lying in a fraud case."

Egan previously claimed he had been sexually assaulted by Singer and other industry figures in his teens, but his case fell apart and his attorneys later settled with two men who had been accused of raping the plaintiff. Egan's lawyers also issued an apology revealing their former client's allegations were "untrue".

The new lawsuit drops just days after Singer was fired as the director of the new Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. He reportedly clashed with the film's star, Rami Malek, and failed to return to the set, as scheduled, following the Thanksgiving holiday. He has been replaced by Dexter Fletcher.