Geoffrey Rush sues Australian newspaper over 'spurious' allegations

Geoffrey Rush is suing an Australian newspaper for publishing false and "spurious" allegations of inappropriate behaviour about him.



The 66-year-old actor was accused of misconduct while starring in the Sydney Theatre Company's (STC) production of William Shakespeare's play King Lear between November 2015 to January 2016. The claims were printed in Australia's The Daily Telegraph newspaper, with a STV spokesperson telling the publication that Rush's alleged misconduct reportedly took place over a time period of several months.



Rush denied the claims at the time via a statement through his lawyer, and filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper on Friday (08Dec17) claiming they caused "irreparable damage" to his reputation through the publication of the reports since 30 November.



He added that the newspaper, published by News Corp Australia, had "splashed spurious claims with bombastic titles on their front page".



"It is an action I am taking in order to redress the slurs, innuendo and hyperbole they have created around my standing in the entertainment industry and greater community," Rush, who previously insisted he hadn't been informed of any complaints against him, said in a press conference on Friday.



Australia's Daily Telegraph editor Chris Dore hit back, stating: "We will defend our position in court."



Rush's decision to take legal action against the newspaper comes after he stepped down as the president of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) after six years in the position, saying that he intended to "clear the air" with regards to the allegations made against him.



In a statement issued via his lawyer, the Oscar-winning star said: "Certain recent media reports have made untenable allegations concerning my standing in the entertainment community. It is unreasonable that my professional colleagues should be somehow associated with such allegations.



"In the circumstances, I have decided to step aside in my ambassadorial role as president of AACTA effective immediately and until these issues have been resolved. This decision has not been made lightly. However, in the current climate of innuendo and unjustifiable reporting, I believe the decision to make a clean break to clear the air is the best for all concerned."

