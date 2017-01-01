Casey Affleck divorce documents reveal $400,000 annual salary - report

Actor Casey Affleck's modest annual salary has been revealed in his divorce documents.

The star, who took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in film Manchester by the Sea in February (17), makes just $400,000 (£300,000) a year, according to documents obtained by Us Magazine.

The 42-year-old's salary was reported as a part of his divorce filing from his wife of nearly 10 years, Summer Phoenix.

Summer filed for divorce from the actor in July, citing irreconcilable differences, and the couple filed papers to proceed with their split a month later, stating they separated in November 2015, even though the couple didn’t reveal their split until March 2016.

“Casey and Summer have amicably separated. They remain very close friends,” the actor's rep said at the time.

According to TMZ.com, Summer and Casey have now agreed to joint custody of their two sons Indiana, 13, and Atticus, nine.

Casey will pay Summer $4,000 (£3,000) in child support, in addition to paying for the children’s private school tuition for the next two years, according to the court documents. The actor is not paying spousal support.

Summer, the little sister of actor Joaquin Phoenix, has worked as an actress, model and designer, and pulls in $24,000 (£18,000) a year, according to the court documents.

Casey, the younger brother of Batman star Ben Affleck, has established a career as an actor in his own right beginning with smaller roles in films before becoming a leading man.

He has been in a relationship with actress Floriana Lima since October 2016.