Zac Efron ranks onscreen kiss with Zendaya as his 'favourite'

Zac Efron has ranked his onscreen kiss with Zendaya in The Greatest Showman as his "favourite".

Directed by Michael Gracey, the upcoming musical drama is inspired by the story of how P. T. Barnum started the Barnum & Bailey Circus, with Hugh Jackman portraying the lead role.

Zac takes on the part of Phillip Carlyle and Zendaya plays acrobat Anne Wheeler, and the Hairspray star has now revealed that the kiss they shared in one scene was "epic".

"Just because at this point for these characters, it's so built up, the tension between them is so strong and literally, just a glance between them is electric," he said during an interview with Norway's FILMWEBTV, adding that the lip lock "might be my favourite kiss" to shoot.

"When they finally have the courage in that moment to finally connect and get that kiss, it's that epic musical moment."

During the interview, Zendaya added that they had instant chemistry in initial script readings, and were thrown into acrobatic scenes on the first day of shooting. She also said that the kiss with Zac was also "incredibly special" and they made a "good team" on set.

"You're into the moment! When you're into a character, the whole time, they're not allowed to as much as touch, talk, speak, have a moment between each other," the 21-year-old shared. "So, every moment, even if they're just touching, is really, really, incredibly special. It's not just another kiss... It's different. We try to take ourselves out of it and become these two characters, and that's their moment."

In past movies, Zac has shared smooches with Nikki Blonsky in Hairspray, Taylor Schilling in The Lucky One, Nicole Kidman in The Paperboy and former girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens in the High School Musical films.