Nick Jonas struggled to keep straight face filming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Nick Jonas struggled to contain his laughter while filming scenes with Jack Black for their new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

In the sequel to the 1995 children's adventure film, four high school teenagers are sucked into the Jumanji video game and emerge in a jungle as the avatars they selected.

Nick plays Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough, the avatar of Alex, and he becomes the love interest of Jack Black's character Professor Shelly Oberon, the avatar of a shallow, Instagram-obsessed girl named Bethany.

The singer/actor has now admitted any scene he had with Jack was a struggle because the School of Rock funnyman kept making him laugh.

When asked who was most likely to break character during a scene, he told Cover Media at the film's London premiere, "Me and Karen (Gillan). We both had many takes that were ruined because we were laughing and especially my scenes with Jack, you know, we had some very intimate scenes which resulted in lots of laughter."

The 25-year-old joined the production five days after the four leads - which also include Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart - and he was thrown into the deep end by being given his toughest scene to do first.

"The first scene that I shot, which is where I introduced myself to all these amazing guys in my treehouse, it was my first day on set and they had me do my biggest scene right away, which was a little nerve-wracking, just stepping on set with these incredible actors," he explained. "I jumped right in, but it was a crazy way to begin, with pages of dialogue and already feeling a bit of those nerves, you know."

Former Doctor Who star Karen told reporters she was amazed they managed to make a movie at all because they were having so much fun. It wasn't all a laugh though - she told Cover Media she was scared of the centipedes in the jungle set located in Hawaii.

"The worst thing in the jungle, for real, is centipedes and they just fall out of the trees and at any time... you're never safe," she said. "I'm terrified of them, they've got so many legs."