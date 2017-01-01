Jessica Chastain was told to 'calm down' after Harvey Weinstein tweets

Jessica Chastain was told to "calm down" by a male actor over her tweets regarding the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.

The Zero Dark Thirty actress is always vocal about women's rights, gender equality and problems with the showbiz industry in interviews and on Twitter and hasn't held back sharing her thoughts on the recent sexual harassment scandal sweeping Hollywood.

She retweeted coverage of the Weinstein scandal as it broke in October (17) and praised the women who spoke out, and even told her followers that she had been warned about Weinstein and other powerful Hollywood figures like him "from the beginning".

Jessica, 40, has now revealed a male actor got in touch with her to advise her to tone down her outspoken tweets.

"I was tweeting a lot at the time and actually got an email from a well-known actor that said, 'Calm down,'" she said on The Graham Norton Show. "I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn't understand the movement that was happening."

The actress appeared on the show, which airs in the U.K. on Friday night (08Dec17), to promote her upcoming movie Molly's Game, in which she plays the real-life Molly Bloom, who ran an exclusive high-stakes poker game which was attended by A-list celebrities and business heavyweights.

She told reporters at the movie's London premiere on Wednesday that the timing for its release was perfect, as it centres on a woman trying to get ahead in a man's world.

"This film really explores patriarchal society in the family, in our industry and in government, her trying to follow these rules laid out by men," she explained. "That's something we really need to explore as a society, the double standards that women face."