Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon to tell more Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are reprising their Big Little Lies characters for a second season of the award-winning drama.

Fans have been clamouring for a second season of the acclaimed show ever since the first run ended at the beginning of the year (17).

The calls reached fever pitch in September, after the mini-series picked up eight primetime Emmy Awards, including the prize for Best Limited Series and acting honours for three of its stars - Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern.

Announcing the news of a second season on Friday (08Dec17), HBO network bosses confirmed it will comprise seven episodes written by David E. Kelley, who adapted Australian novelist Liane Moriarty's book for the original series. Liane has written a short follow-up, which revisits the characters she created.

Original director Jean-Marc Vallée, who also won an Emmy for his work, will not be part of the second season - he's handing off that responsibility to Brit Andrea Arnold, but he will remain an executive producer of the new project, alongside Arnold, Witherspoon and Kidman.

Nicole and Reese both released statements on Friday sharing their excitement.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists,” Reese wrote. “It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey (California) families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them.”

Nicole added, “This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold. What a journey this has been.”

Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, also released a statement which read: “I’m excited to announce the return of Big Little Lies. David Kelley wrote beautiful scripts and Reese and Nicole were, once again, a force to be reckoned with, reuniting the cast and recruiting the talented Andrea Arnold to direct. We look forward to working with this amazing group of artists.”

Skarsgard is also expected to return, despite the fact that his abusive character was killed in the finale.

A start date has not been announced but sources suggest filming will begin in the spring (18).