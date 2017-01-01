Harold Perrineau salutes his daughter for naming rape accuser and standing tall

Former Lost star Harold Perrineau has applauded his daughter for coming forward and accusing Girls writer Murray Miller of rape and then standing firm as creator and star Lena Dunham backed him.

Last month (Nov17), Aurora Perrineau claimed she'd woken up to find Miller having non-consensual sex with her in 2012, when she was 17 - and passed a polygraph test to prove she wasn't making the story up.

Despite that, Dunham publicly dismissed the youngster's recollection, releasing a joint statement with Girls co-creator Jenni Konner, which read: "During every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller.

"While our first instinct is to listen to every woman's story, our insider knowledge of Murray's situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year. We stand by Murray and this is all we'll be saying about this issue."

Dunham later reworked her statement following backlash from fans.

And now Perrineau's actor father has broken his silence on the matter, tweeting: "I've been silent for a few weeks now. Completely silent. I mean what do you say when you are watching your wife not eat or sleep? What do you say when you realized you couldn't protect your child? What do you say when your heart is just... broken? Silence.

"In that silence, I noticed something. Someone - Aurora. I noticed her strength and bravery. I noticed her stand up. Stand up and say no more! No more terror, or fear, no more nightmares, no more hiding. And I realized I'm not watching some victim here, I'm in the presence of a warrior.

"I realized I am witnessing thousands of heroes stand up every day and say no more. And I finally had my #metoo moment. If you are willing to stand up, #metoo. If you are willing to fight, #metoo. If you are willing to say no more to this way of life where people think they can abuse you and get away with it, then I say, hells yes, #metoo."

The #metoo anti-harassment movement has been growing ever since disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was exposed as a serial predator in a New York Times expose published in early October (17). The movement was created to encourage more women to come forward and name their abusers and harassers.