Freida Pinto selling off red carpet outfits to raise charity cash

Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto called in her longtime stylist to help her clear out her wardrobe for charity.

The actress has spent much of 2017 making room for stuff after fearing she had grown too attached to free clothes, shoes and accessories, but she struggled at first to part with anything.

So she called in her fashionista friend, who urged Freida to part with anything and everything that didn't bring her true joy.

"She said, 'Freida, this is what we do with excess; we get so attached to excess and it's emotional attachment'," the Indian star tells Access Hollywood Live.

"So taking it all out created all of this space in my wardrobe, which just means now I can have new stuff that I actually use. I'm kind of living with what I really need, as opposed to living with excess."

And the actress is selling her old designer wardrobe items to raise money for charity in her adopted hometown of Los Angeles.

"I've piled it all up and I'm going to resell it for a charitable cause in Los Angeles," Freida beams.

But she won't be parting with one special dress - the gown Oscar de la Renta custom made for her ahead of her first awards ceremony red carpet at the 2009 BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts).

"That was my first ever nomination and I just felt so special, so I held onto that," she adds. "That kinda brought in some really good memories as well, they just came rushing in, and I met so many amazing people in this place that I call home."