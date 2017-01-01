Lady Gaga stunned to learn James Franco is a non-smoker

James Franco made Lady Gaga almost fall over from shock when she realised he didn't smoke weed for Pineapple Express.

The 39-year-old actor played drug dealer Saul Silver in the 2008 film, which critics have since dubbed a 'stoner' comedy.

Discussing the persona which surrounds him thanks to such roles, having also played drug dealers in movies Spring Breakers and Homefront, James recalled how his true self previously shocked popstar Gaga.

"I guess I am a good actor," he mused to Rolling Stone. "I do have squinty eyes, and when I smile I look very high. I remember going to a party and Lady Gaga was there, and she almost fell down (because) she was so surprised that I didn't smoke weed while we were making Pineapple Express. She just assumed that we were high all the time. Seth (Rogen) is self-admittedly high all the time, but I don't smoke at all. I'm sure you don't believe me."

James' films are known to make headlines, which his most recent release - The Disaster Artist - receiving praise from fans and critics worldwide. But one of his most famous projects is arguably The Interview, in which he and Seth played journalists who are recruited to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The feature was threatened by hackers and banned from every country in the Asia-Pacific region accept Australia and New Zealand.

Remembering the controversy, James explained, "It was weird - it all happened quickly. (Former U.S. President Barack) Obama talked about it. I remember I was back in my hometown around the holidays when the movie was supposed to come out. I was at breakfast with my grandmother when Obama came on and said the movie should be played: 'I love Seth Rogen, I love James Flacko.' And I was like, 'Oh man, he got my name wrong!'"