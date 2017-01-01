John Boyega escapes snowstorm in time for Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

John Boyega almost missed Saturday's (09Dec17) Los Angeles, California world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi following an Atlanta, Georgia snowstorm.

The British actor, who reprises his role as former Storm Trooper Finn in the much anticipated eighth film of the sci-fi franchise, wrote a series of pleas for help on Twitter after nearly 12 inches of snow fell in Atlanta. More than 1000 flights in and out of the city's Hartsfield–Jackson airport were cancelled as a result on Friday (08Dec17) and Saturday.

“Wow ATL (Atlanta),” he wrote, of being stranded in the southern U.S. city. “Look like no one’s leaving (sic)! Guess I’ll start a family now…”

A few minutes later he added, "Cold! My thighs won’t even generate the heat anymore", before writing, "Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot !!!"

The film's panicked director Rian Johnson quickly replied to his star, “Hahahaha oh my god. GET HERE JOHN!”, prompting John to answer, "Roger that! BB-8 (Star Wars droid) PUNCH IT!!!"

By Saturday afternoon, John had arrived safely in Los Angeles, and tweeted his happy news: "I made it ! Without luggage but wooooooooohoooo! As if weather can stop a Nigerian kmt (kiss my teeth)."

It's not the first time the big film has caused him stress. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old Detroit star admitted that filming some of its stunts made him really nervous.

"Any scenes with explosions make me shaky," he joked to SciFiNow magazine. "When fire is roaring around you, I tend to think, 'I like my face. I'd like to keep it'," he added.

Though he, like the rest of The Last Jedi cast, has been instructed not to reveal any plot points ahead of the film's worldwide release next week (ends15Dec17), John hinted that he has more action scenes in The Last Jedi than he did in 2015's The Force Awakens.

"I was really surprised," he shared of his first reaction to the film's script. "First of all, I was thinking: 'Who is going to be doing all these stunts? I am not training for that!'"