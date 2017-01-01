Margot Robbie was 'terrified' to hit ice rink for I, Tonya

Margot Robbie was "terrified" in the lead up to shooting upcoming movie I, Tonya.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film tells the story of ex-spouses Tonya Harding and Jeff Gillooly, who hired a man to break the leg of Harding's competitor Nancy Kerrigan at the National Figure Skating Championship in 1994, which led to the end of Tonya's career in figure skating.

Margot takes on the part of Tonya and has admitted she was daunted by the idea of learning to ice skate as well as portray a complicated real-life figure.

"When you're a kid, you're fearless, but starting at 26 years old. I had a lot of fear," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was honestly terrified that I wouldn't be able to pull it off. We were just a few weeks from shooting, and I was still struggling to find my outside edges. I just thought it was never going to get them, and then, one day, it just clicked."

The drama also stars Sebastian Stan as Jeff, Caitlin Carver as Nancy, with Allison Janney and Bobby Cannavale in supporting roles. While producers initially felt that it was risky to cast Australian star Margot in the part, writer Steven Rogers was immediately convinced.

"There was this intensity behind Margot's eyes," he said. "And when I'd interviewed Tonya, she'd had that same intensity when she'd talk about landing the triple axel."

When compiling the script, screenwriter Steven spent time with Tonya and carefully noted her side of events. And he claims that the disgraced skater was happy with the final result.

"There were a few things she didn't agree with because obviously there's Jeff's point of view in there but for the most part she said we did a good job," he added.

I, Tonya begins hitting cinemas from 8 December (17).