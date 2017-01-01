Dave Franco searches for projects that ‘feel unique’ to produce

Dave Franco wants to develop “unique” projects under his production company.

The 32-year-old actor co-founded Ramona Films with his famous sibling James Franco and the pair’s latest project is The Disaster Artist, based on the book about the making of cult classic The Room. The 2003 film was written, produced and directed by its star Tommy Wiseau and has since become one of the best-worst films in the industry.

As for what fans can expect from the siblings’ business next, Dave promised they would stay true to their quirky interests when picking things to work on.

“We’re not starting this company solely to find material that’s just for us to act in or direct. We love the idea of just being producers and bringing people together who we really admire,” Dave told WWD.

“We are developing projects that are all over the map in terms of genre and size of budget, but the unifying aspect of everything is that they are projects that feel unique and are at least attempting to bring something new to the screen that we haven’t seen before. We’re definitely drawn to more diverse stories, more diverse characters as opposed to another middle-aged white guy going through a mid-life crisis or something like that.”

Dave and James', who appear opposite each other for the first time in The Disaster Artist, will next releasing Zeroville through their company, due out next year (18) and based on real-life actor Montgomery Clift’s journey to Hollywood. Dave plays the star opposite his brother and other big names including their frequent collaborator Seth Rogen and Megan Fox.

In the meantime, the stars are embracing the success of The Disaster Artist, especially the reaction from their mother Betsy.

“My mom saw the movie for the first time last week, and I was sitting next to her and she was making noises that I’ve never heard her make, just because there were so many emotions going through her, seeing all her sons on screen together. It was very sweet,” Dave smiled.