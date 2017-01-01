NEWS Jana Kramer loses baby Newsdesk Share with :







Singer and actress Jana Kramer has suffered a miscarriage.



The 34-year-old star shared the heartbreaking news on social media on Saturday (09Dec17), by posting an emotional photo of herself holding an ultrasound picture.



In the caption she revealed the miscarriage was her second, explaining she didn't go public with her pregnancy just in case she suffered another tragedy.



"1-3 Today I am 1-3," she wrote. "I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle. I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not.



"This unfortunately isn’t my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently... and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now.



"For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other. You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you..."



Jana goes on to explain she's "knee deep in crying", and "trying to listen to God".



She also shared a post from her friend Kristen Brust’s blog, A Little Bit Fancy, about losing a child, explaining the article might help others "who have suffered a loss", adding: "I know for me it helped."



Kramer, who is mum to 22-month-old daughter Jolie Rae, recently reconciled with her husband Mike Caussin after they separated in May, 2016. The couple tied the knot in May, 2015.

