Jessica Chastain: ‘I will work with a female filmmaker every year’

Jessica Chastain has pledged to work with a female director every year to fight the gender imbalance in Hollywood.

The Zero Dark Thirty actress is keen to see Hollywood incorporate quotas in a bid to change the current male-dominated dynamic in the movie industry. But she also insists that people need to “make a quota” for themselves.

“There are self-imposed quotas that we should be employing in the industry,” the double Oscar nominee explained to Grazia magazine. “Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, has 50 per cent women in his cabinet. When they asked why, he said it was because it was 2015.

“Or the screenwriter and producer Ryan Murphy: half of his directors are women.”

And having been inspired by their examples, Jessica has revealed she has a self-imposed quota of her own.

“I’ve given myself one, too: to work with a female filmmaker every year,” the 40-year-old shared. “And I’m going to continue doing that until I see real change. We have to make quotas for ourselves.”

Jessica will next be seen in movie Woman Walks Ahead, which tells the real-life story of an encounter between artist/activist Catherine Weldon and iconic Sioux leader Sitting Bull, and she cited indigenous women as a group who are often overlooked in the film industry.

“I want movies about Asian-American actors, I want to see a film directed by an indigenous woman. Because they really are the most ignored,” continued the Interstellar actress.

The Californian native has been similarly outspoken on the sexual assault scandal involving film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of misconduct including several allegations of rape by actresses and women working in the film industry.

“I was warned from the beginning,” she wrote on Twitter. “The stories were everywhere.”

But much like the stance she is taking now, Jessica made a decision “early on” in her career not to work with alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse.

“I’m going to speak my mind on injustice that I see. I’m not afraid,” she added.