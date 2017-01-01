Nikki Reed posts gushing birthday message to husband Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed shared a sweet birthday message to her husband and "favourite guy in the world" Ian Somerhalder.

The Twilight star, 29, took to Instagram on Friday (08Dec17) to post a lengthy tribute to The Vampire Diaries star, who turned 39.

"To the only person that loves broccoli and a homemade face mask more than I do... my poet, my dreamer, my favorite guy in the world,” she wrote alongside several snaps of the couple.

“A day celebrating you and only you, nothing makes me happier. Another year, an incredible year, one we will surely never forget. It’s hearing your sweet voice singing silly songs with me in the morning. It’s knowing I can always count on you to order five trays of french fries so I can eat four," she joked.

Nikki, who gave birth to the couple's first child Bodhi in July, described touching moments they shared with their daughter.

"It’s watching you make the most outrageous faces trying to get a belly laugh out of our tiny one. Here’s to many more walks listening to you describe every plant, every flower and every tree we pass," she added.

"I get it now. The secret to our long happy marriage is this: I need to be in bed by 9.30, and you need to start manifesting all your dreams at 10. Done. As long as we always find each other for breakfast. Happy birthday to the best partner and father in the world, 39 looks damn good on you. We love you."

The couple wed in April 2015, months after becoming engaged.