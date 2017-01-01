Bella Hadid joins anti-Trump demonstration in London

Bella Hadid joined a demonstration protesting Donald Trump's controversial move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in London.

The 21-year-old was dressed to the nines in a red sequinned gown with a white fur coat when she jumped out of her car, closely followed by her bodyguard, to join the activists on Friday (08Dec17).

Bella had just left a swanky event promoting luxury watch brand Tag Heuer, when her limousine was caught up in the demonstration outside the U.S. embassy near Hyde Park - and she decided to join in.

The model, who is of Palestinian descent, was spotted shouting and raising her fist in the air.

The protests was part of an international 'Day of Rage' against the controversial policy decision by Trump, who has pledged to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Bella wrote about Trump’s decision, and said she stands with Palestine: "I’ve been waiting to put this into perfect words but I realised there is no perfect way to speak of something so unjust," she wrote on Instagram on Friday. "A very very sad day. Watching the news and seeing the pain of the Palestinian people makes me cry for the many many generations of Palestine.

"Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write. Jerusalem is home of all religions. For this to happen, I feel, makes us take 5 steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace. The TREATMENT of the Palestinian people is unfair, one-sided and should not be tolerated.

She concluded the emotional post by adding: "I stand with Palestine. ‘There is no hate against anyone... There are no sides... All religions living side by side... Now it is Just one man... it has always been a factor of trying to bring peace... Where is the hope...?"