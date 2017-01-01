God's Own Country and Lady Macbeth score big at British Independent Film Awards

God's Own Country and Lady Macbeth were the big winners at the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday (10Dec17) in London.

The movie, about a young farmer who embarks on an intense relationship with a Romanian migrant worker, took home accolades for Best British Independent Film, Best Actor for Josh O'Connor, and Best Debut screenwriter for Francis Lee.

Lady Macbeth, the thriller about a woman who is sold into marriage with a man she despises, led the nominations last month (Nov17) with 15 and took home five awards for Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design, which were previously announced, and Best Screenplay for Alice Birch, Best Actress for Florence Pugh, and Most Promising Newcomer for Naomie Ackie.

The Death of Stalin follows with four accolades including Best Supporting Actor for Simon Russell Beale and Best Production Design, Best Make Up & Hair Design, and Best Casting, which were previously announced.

I Am Not a Witch won in three categories including Breakthrough Producer for Emily Morgan, The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) and Best Director for Rungano Nyoni. Nyoni shares the rare honour of winning both awards following Anton Corbijn in 2007 for Control.

Meanwhile, Patricia Clarkson won the Best Supporting Actress award for The Party and Jordan Peele's Get Out was feted with the Best International Independent Film.

And Gary Oldman received The Variety Award, while Vanessa Redgrave was honoured with The Richard Harris Award.

The full list of winners is included below:

Best British Independent Film:

God's Own Country

Best Director:

Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch

Best Screenplay:

Alice Birch - Lady Macbeth

Best Actress:

Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth

Best Actor:

Josh O'Connor - God's Own Country"

Best Supporting Actress:

Patricia Clarkson - The Party

Best Supporting Actor:

Simon Russel Beale - The Death of Stalin

Most Promising Newcomer:

Naomi Ackie - Lady Macbeth

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director):

Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch

Debut Screenwriter:

Francis Lee - God's Own Country

Breakthrough Producer:

Emily Morgan - I Am Not a Witch

The Discovery Award:

In Another Life

Best Documentary:

Almost Heaven - Carol Salter

Best British Short Film:

Fish Story

Best Cinematography:

Ari Wegner - Lady Macbeth

Best Casting:

Sarah Crowe - The Death of Stalin

Best Costume Design:

Holly Waddington - Lady Macbeth

Best Editing:

Jon Gregory - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Effects:

Nick Allder, Ben White - The Ritual

Best Make Up & Hair Design:

Nicole Stafford - The Death of Stalin

Best Music:

Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Production Design:

Cristina Casali - The Death of Stalin

Best Sound:

Anna Bertmark - God's Own Country

Best International Independent Film:

Get Out