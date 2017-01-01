Coco continues number one run at North American box office

Animated movie hit Coco has scored a third week at the top of the North American box office.

The film, featuring the voices of Gael Garcia Bernal and Benjamin Bratt, added another $18.3 million (£13.7 million) to its haul in its third weekend in theatres. The movie's domestic total stands at $135.5 million (£101.2 million), while it has raked in $389.5 million (£290.9 million) worldwide.

Blockbuster Justice League comes in second with $9.6 million (£7.1 million), taking its domestic earnings to $212 million (£158.3 million). The superhero film, which stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa, has also crossed the $600 million (£448.2 million) mark worldwide.

Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay's heartwarming drama Wonder comes in third with $8.5 million (£6.3 million), taking its earnings to over $100 million (£74.7 million), and James Franco's new film, The Disaster Artist, is in fourth place with $6.4 million (£4.8 million). The film is based on Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell's book of the same name, which chronicles the production of Tommy Wiseau's 2003 cult film The Room, which is widely considered to be one of the worst movies ever made.

Franco takes on the role of Wiseau, while the film also features a supporting cast of A-listers, including Alison Brie and her husband Dave Franco, Josh Hutcherson, and Zac Efron.

Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok closes out the new top five with $6.3 million (£4.7 million), pushing its domestic total past $300 million (£224.1 million). The movie, starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular superhero, has also grossed $833.2 million (£622.4 million) globally.