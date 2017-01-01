Rian Johnson dedicates premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi to Carrie Fisher

Director Rian Johnson dedicated Saturday's (09Dec17) premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi to the late Carrie Fisher.

Ahead of the screening of the blockbuster in Los Angeles, Rian announced he was honouring Carrie, who makes her final appearance as General Leia Organa in the film.

Carrie suffered a cardiac arrest on a Christmas flight home to Los Angeles from London on 23 December last year (16), and died four days later at the UCLA Medical Center, aged 60.

"I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie, who is up there right now flipping me the bird, saying 'Damn it Rian, don't you dare make this night a solemn tribute,'" Rian said. "So let's all have a blast tonight for Carrie."

The director also paid tribute to the late actress on the red carpet, and said it was "bizarre" she was missing from the festivities.

"Once the audience sees her performance in this movie, she's going to be there in all our hearts. It's bizarre not having her here tonight. She would be the life of the party," Rian added.

An emotional Mark Hamill refused to get upset about the loss of his close friend and longtime Star Wars castmate, and instead chose to celebrate Carrie's life: “It’s heartbreaking... she was very, very special... I really treasure the time I had with her instead of being upset that she’s not around anymore," he said.

The film is itself is also dedicated to Fisher - The Last Jedi end credits include a note to 'Our Princess Carrie Fisher'.