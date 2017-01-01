Kim Kardashian opens up about 'frustrating' surrogacy process

Kim Kardashian is finding it "frustrating" not being able to carry her baby herself.

The 37-year-old is mother to four-year-old North and two-year-old Saint with husband Kanye West, and the couple are expecting their third child via surrogate. Complications in her first two pregnancies meant Kim was unable to fall pregnant for a third time, but the reality star is still struggling to see another woman carrying her child.

"It is frustrating like to not be able to do it on your own," Kim said on Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday night (10Dec17). "It is a weird dynamic. Like I go to all the doctor's appointments and I try to be really present, but when you're not carrying it yourself it is such a fine balance of how much you're going to be in their lives.

"Of course I want to know every last detail that's going on with my baby and that's super frustrating, but I really trust my surrogate and I don't want to be that person that's trying to control her every move. It's going to be a long hard process but I'm going to take it one day at a time and hopefully it just gets easier."

However, Kim also told sister Kourtney she's more than grateful to her surrogate, adding: "The fact that this is just what we can do these days, I'm like really thankful. Like I'm seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this.

"And I definitely want to keep it private. I don't want people to find my surrogate. Like I don't want them to harass her. Like she doesn't know how to handle stuff like that, this isn't her world."

Kim also revealed that prior to falling pregnant with Saint, she had attempted to have another embryo implanted, but it hadn't taken. So after she and Kanye had settled on a surrogate - a process which took about a year - she was desperate to find out if the embryo implantation in the woman had been successful.

"This is the craziest waiting game," she told sister Khloe on the phone. "It’s so frustrating. It’s really nerve-wracking because you know it’s only a 60 per cent chance it’ll take. One didn’t work for me. I tried it and I lost one of them."