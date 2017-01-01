The Post and The Shape of Water among top Golden Globes nominations

The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri look set for glory at the 2018 Golden Globes after receiving nominations in the top categories on Monday (11Dec17).

All three movies landed nominations in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category alongside Dunkirk and Call Me By Your Name.

The Post also received mentions for Best Director for Steven Spielberg, Best Screenplay, Best Actress - Drama for Meryl Streep and Best Actor for Tom Hanks, while monster romance fantasy The Shape of Water also received Best Director and Best Screenplay mentions for Guillermo del Toro, Best Actress - Drama for Sally Hawkins, and a supporting nod for Richard Jenkins.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also claimed mentions in the screenplay and directing categories for Martin McDonagh, Best Actress - Drama for Francis McDormand and supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

Other nominees for Best Actor include Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) and Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.), while the female equivalent also included nominations for Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game) and Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World).

Christopher Plummer also received a nomination for his supporting role in All the Money in the World. He was drafted in to replace actor Kevin Spacey after he was hit with sexual abuse allegations.

Nominations for the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy included Lady Bird, Get Out, The Disaster Artist, The Greatest Showman and I, Tonya, which also received nominations for Margot Robbie and Allison Janney.

For the Best Actress - Musical or Comedy category, Robbie goes up against Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes), Judi Dench (Victoria and Abdul) and Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker). The male category is a competition between Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), James Franco (The Disaster Artist) and Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman).

In the TV categories, Big Little Lies, which has recently been commissioned for a second season, landed multiple nominations including Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and acting mentions for Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard. The series will compete against Fargo, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Sinner and Top of the Lake: China Girl.

The 75th Golden Globes Awards take place on 7 January (18) at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. Seth Meyers will serve as host.

The main list of nominees are as follows:

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me By Your Name

The Post

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

The Disaster Artist

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Greatest Showman

Get Out

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks - The Post

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel Esq.

Best Director:

Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Ridley Scott - All the Money in the World

Stephen Spielberg - The Post

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Jessica Chastain - Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep - The Post

Michelle Williams - All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Judi Dench - Victoria and Abdul

Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Hong Chau - Downsizing

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Best Screenplay:

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh -Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Josh Singer, Liz Hannah - The Post

Aaron Sorkin - Molly’s Game

Best Animated Feature Film:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Best Foreign Language Film:

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Original Score:

Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Johnny Greenwood - Phantom Thread

John Williams - The Post

Hans Zimmer - Dunkirk

Alexandre Desplat -The Shape of Water

Best Original Song:

Home - Ferdinand

Mighty River - Mudbound

Remember Me - Coco

The Star - The Star

This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

Best Television Series – Drama:

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:

Sterling K. Brown - This is Us

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Claire Foy - The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce

Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Kevin Bacon - I Love Dick

William H. Macy - Shameless

Eric McCormack - Will and Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Alison Brie - Glow

Issa Rae - Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw - SMILF

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law - The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan - Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz - This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Alfred Molina - Feud

Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies

David Thewlis - Fargo

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Christian Slater - Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Jessica Biel - The Sinner

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies