The Post and The Shape of Water among top Golden Globes nominations

The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri look set for glory at the 2018 Golden Globes after receiving nominations in the top categories on Monday (11Dec17).
All three movies landed nominations in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category alongside Dunkirk and Call Me By Your Name.
The Post also received mentions for Best Director for Steven Spielberg, Best Screenplay, Best Actress - Drama for Meryl Streep and Best Actor for Tom Hanks, while monster romance fantasy The Shape of Water also received Best Director and Best Screenplay mentions for Guillermo del Toro, Best Actress - Drama for Sally Hawkins, and a supporting nod for Richard Jenkins.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also claimed mentions in the screenplay and directing categories for Martin McDonagh, Best Actress - Drama for Francis McDormand and supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.
Other nominees for Best Actor include Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) and Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.), while the female equivalent also included nominations for Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game) and Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World).
Christopher Plummer also received a nomination for his supporting role in All the Money in the World. He was drafted in to replace actor Kevin Spacey after he was hit with sexual abuse allegations.
Nominations for the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy included Lady Bird, Get Out, The Disaster Artist, The Greatest Showman and I, Tonya, which also received nominations for Margot Robbie and Allison Janney.
For the Best Actress - Musical or Comedy category, Robbie goes up against Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes), Judi Dench (Victoria and Abdul) and Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker). The male category is a competition between Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), James Franco (The Disaster Artist) and Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman).
In the TV categories, Big Little Lies, which has recently been commissioned for a second season, landed multiple nominations including Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and acting mentions for Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard. The series will compete against Fargo, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Sinner and Top of the Lake: China Girl.
The 75th Golden Globes Awards take place on 7 January (18) at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. Seth Meyers will serve as host.
The main list of nominees are as follows:
Best Motion Picture – Drama:
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me By Your Name
The Post
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
The Disaster Artist
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Greatest Showman
Get Out
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks - The Post
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel Esq.
Best Director:
Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Ridley Scott - All the Money in the World
Stephen Spielberg - The Post
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Jessica Chastain - Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep - The Post
Michelle Williams - All the Money in the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Judi Dench - Victoria and Abdul
Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Hong Chau - Downsizing
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Best Screenplay:
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Martin McDonagh -Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Josh Singer, Liz Hannah - The Post
Aaron Sorkin - Molly’s Game
Best Animated Feature Film:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film:
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Original Score:
Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Johnny Greenwood - Phantom Thread
John Williams - The Post
Hans Zimmer - Dunkirk
Alexandre Desplat -The Shape of Water
Best Original Song:
Home - Ferdinand
Mighty River - Mudbound
Remember Me - Coco
The Star - The Star
This Is Me - The Greatest Showman
Best Television Series – Drama:
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:
Sterling K. Brown - This is Us
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Claire Foy - The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce
Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Kevin Bacon - I Love Dick
William H. Macy - Shameless
Eric McCormack - Will and Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Alison Brie - Glow
Issa Rae - Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw - SMILF
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law - The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan - Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor - Fargo
Geoffrey Rush - Genius
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz - This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Alfred Molina - Feud
Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
David Thewlis - Fargo
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Christian Slater - Mr. Robot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Jessica Biel - The Sinner
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies