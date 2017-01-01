The Florida Project scoops multiple North American critics' prizes

Sean Baker's comedy-drama The Florida Project has made a stellar start to the 2017 awards season by winning top prizes from North America's film critics.

The film, which stars Willem Dafoe as Bobby Hicks, the manager of the Magic Castle Motel in Kissimmee, Florida, has been named as Best Picture by members of the San Francisco Critics' Circle and the Toronto Film Critics Association on Sunday (11Dec17).

Baker's movie also shared the New York Film Critics' Circle's top accolade, with Mudbound named alongside it as Best Picture.

Its early success among critics has added to the Oscars buzz around the film, which many had already earmarked as a dark horse in the race for awards.

Dafoe, 62, also looks set for awards recognition, as he was named as Best Supporting Actor by film scribes in all three cities, and by the Boston Society of Film Critics, who also announced the winners of their awards on Sunday. Instead of The Florida Project, they named Daniel Day-Lewis' new movie Phantom Thread as their Best Picture of 2017.

Apart from Dafoe, The Florida Project features a cast of relative unknowns, with X-Men: First Class actor Caleb Landry Jones the next biggest name. Instead, the movie focuses on six-year-old Moonee and her young mother Halley, who live at the motel, played by Brooklynn Prince and Bria Vinaite respectively.

U.S. and Canadian critics appear divided on leading acting performances, however, as Boston scribes chose to honour Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya with their Best Actor prize, Toronto's picked Daniel Day-Lewis, Gary Oldman was the choice of the New York Film Critics' Circle and San Francisco's award went to Andy Serkis for his motion-capture performance in War of the Planet of the Apes.

There was also a struggle for consensus on who is this year's Best Actress, with I, Tonya's Margot Robbie picking up the San Francisco and New York awards, Sally Hawkins winning Boston's prize for her role in The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri's Frances McDormand winning out among Toronto critics.

The Best Director race is no clearer either, with Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), and Dee Rees (Mudbound) all separately honoured by the critics.