Star Wars: The Last Jedi is perfect tribute to late Carrie Fisher

Star Wars: The Last Jedi pays perfect homage to late franchise legend Carrie Fisher, according to Adam Driver.

Girls star Adam is part of the new crop of Star Wars actors who joined 2015's The Force Awakens alongside Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

Late actress Carrie, who passed away aged 60 on 27 December 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight days before, had been a part of the sci-fi universe since the original 1977 movie, and director Rian Johnson made sure she wasn’t missing from the eighth instalment.

“(Watching Carrie onscreen brings) a resonance to the movie which wasn’t the intent when we were shooting; it’s surreal to see her again,” Adam said at the Los Angeles premiere, reported Deadline. “What Rian does with her character is very satisfying as a fan of the movie and for someone who knew her. It’s a great homage to her as a person.”

The film’s principal photography had wrapped before Carrie’s shock death, though reshoots had to take place without her.

Adam was joined by his wife Joanne Tucker and co-stars in LA on Saturday night (09Dec17) for the film’s world premiere, including franchise originals Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels, the voice of C-3PO, as well as newer members of the cast like Domhnall Gleeson, Andy Serkis, and Lupita Nyong'o.

British-Nigerian actor John, who plays rogue stormtrooper Finn, almost missed the grand unveiling of the space epic following a snowstorm in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I made it! Without luggage but woooooooohoooo! As if weather can stop a Nigerian,” he tweeted before the premiere.