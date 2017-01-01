Lupita Nyong'o will never respond to romance rumours

Lupita Nyong'o will never respond to rumours over her personal life.

The actress is one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood, having appeared in major films including 12 Years a Slave, Queen of Katwe and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

But unlike many other stars, Lupita has made it a personal policy to never comment on questions about her dating life.

"You can ask, but you definitely won't get an answer," she told U.S. Vogue when queried over whether she is in a relationship. "There have been rumours and rumours and rumours about my love life. That's the one area that I really like to hold close to my heart."

Lupita fronts the cover of the January 2018 edition of the publication as well, and is seen sporting a silver dress from Christian Dior while standing in a Vrikshasana or Tree yoga pose. During her interview, she also explained that she constantly attempts to "remain childlike" by exploring new activities including pole dancing and yoga.

"I like to try new things, like pole-dancing," the 34-year-old shared, adding that she enjoys mastering new accents and languages for film projects, and is also learning the ukulele for a role. "I value not being good at things, because children are not good at things."

Lupita has several film projects on the go, including a part in upcoming comedy Little Monsters as well as rumoured roles in the new Charlie's Angels reboot and Star Wars: Episode IX. Though she will first begin a global publicity tour for Marvel superhero movie Black Panther, in which she stars alongside the likes of Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan, who all had a blast on the set.

"Chadwick had a live drummer come in as we worked out, and it was so cool - it changes your sense of internal rhythm. My character fights with anything: guns, spears, ring blades, shoes, glass," she added.