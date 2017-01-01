Mark Hamill: 'I look at Luke Skywalker and there is a disconnect for me. I’m not heroic'

The Big Issue spent time with Hamill during filming of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, which is released in cinemas on December 15. The magazine was with him over a week as he interviewed his heroes The Kinks, as part of a special edition of The Big Issue
, guest edited by comic book supremo Mark Millar.
Ahead of filming The Last Jedi, Hamill undertook a hardcore keep-fit regime. But one treadmill session led to a farcical fall.
Watching a DVD of Rik Mayall and Ade Edmondson’s cult comedy Bottom, one scene was so funny that it caused Hamill to have a run-in with his running machine.
He explained: “The physical humour is just sublime. I was on the treadmill watching Bottom and there was a sight gag that was so perfect, so funny, that I couldn’t believe I had seen it. I didn’t stop the treadmill. I left it running, tried to jump off to rewind the DVD and next thing I knew I was on the floor!”
Another revelation is the fact that Luke Skywalker was originally meant to have a much bigger part in The Force Awakens, instead of only a hooded cameo role.
The lost scene in the original draft of the script involved Skywalker and Daisy Ridley’s character Rey searching for the wreck of the Death Star under the sea.
Hamill said: “In that version, the Death Star had sunk to the bottom of the ocean, and there were clues we needed. I was with Daisy Ridley’s character in scuba gear in the wreck. It was just awesome. I had my hopes falsely raised!
“I didn’t know they would reconfigure it to do it the way they did it, and no one really told me until I read the script.”
On his casting in the biggest film franchise of all time, Hamill recalled his initial audition: “When I tested, I figured Harrison [Ford] was the leading man because he was grown up and handsome. I wasn’t. I just presumed I was the sidekick – even in the scene we read for the screen test, I was sort of an annoying presence and he was so cool.”
Hamill continued: “They picked Carrie [Fisher], Harrison and me. I think it was chemistry. If you put it in different combinations, it didn’t work. I’ve heard so many people, like Sylvester Stallone, saying he turned Han Solo down. And Burt Reynolds claims he turned down Han Solo and James Bond. That is kind of dodgy, I don’t think he could play British convincingly – if he could do the accent he would have done it by now. They are all fine actors. It would have been so different had they taken it.”
Hamill explained how he recently came across audition footage on YouTube, describing what it was like to see other actors read for the role of Luke Skywalker.
“What was amazing to me was that I liked all of the Lukes. They were all perfectly valid and would have been great in the movie. I’m thinking: ‘Why did it turn out to be me?’”
He said: “I look at Luke Skywalker and there is a disconnect for me. I’m not heroic. I don’t even like flying. I’m not a comfortable flier. So all these virtues he has I don’t relate to them. Mark Hamill feels pain, Luke Skywalker feels no pain.
“He is the celluloid hero and I’m not. I do feel pain, I do age and get old. Luke will forever be that farm boy.”
Hamill stayed in touch with The Big Issue. Last year, he hosted a night of storytelling and song with Ray Davies, to raise money for Crisis and The Big Issue and he filmed a special video to mark the 25th Anniversary. In it, he outlined why he supported our work: “What impressed me most was Big Issue’s business model – empowering the homeless like you do is not only admirable, it is positively inspirational.”
