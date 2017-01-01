Nicole Kidman stunned and thrilled by Big Little Lies' Golden Globes love

Nicole Kidman has been left stunned and thrilled by the Golden Globe nominations her hit TV drama Big Little Lies picked up on Monday morning (11Dec17).

The actress and her co-star and fellow producer Reese Witherspoon are up for an award in the Lead Actress category, while castmates Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Alexander Skarsgard are also nominated, and Nicole can't believe the show has been so well received by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who hand out the Globes next year (18).

"We are all aware of how rare it is for a show and its cast to be honored in such a huge way, and we are all incredibly grateful," she writes in a statement. "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving the show so much love. It was made with love, guided by the incredible (writer) David E. Kelley and (director) Jean-Marc Vallee...

"The character Celeste is so precious to me and the recognition is deeply appreciated."

Nicole‘s other TV drama, Top of the Lake: China Girl, was also nominated.

Kidman's husband Keith Urban was also stunned by his wife's Globe nods, posting a sweet message to her on Twitter shortly after her haul was announced.

"Hey baby - CONGRATULATIONS on all the GLOBES love this morn!!!!!!" he wrote. "Incredibly proud of you, the work, and all the BLL (Big Little Lies) and TOTL (Top of the Lake) team. THE STARS ALIGNED!!!"

The nominations come just days after Nicole and Reese confirmed they were making a sequel season to Big Little Lies.

HBO network bosses announced the second run will comprise of seven episodes written by David E. Kelley, who adapted Australian novelist Liane Moriarty's book for the original series. Liane has written a short follow-up, which revisits the characters she created.

Original director Jean-Marc Vallee, who won an Emmy for his work on the show, will not be part of the second season - he's handing off that responsibility to Brit Andrea Arnold, but he will remain an executive producer of the new project, alongside Arnold, Witherspoon and Kidman.

Nicole and Reese both released statements on Friday sharing their excitement.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists,” Reese wrote. “It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey (California) families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them.”

Nicole added, “This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold. What a journey this has been.”