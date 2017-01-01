Hugh Jackman: 'The Greatest Showman risk was worth it for Golden Globes nods'

Actor Hugh Jackman is thankful the "blood, sweat and tears" he endured making The Greatest Showman has paid off with three Golden Globe nominations.

The X-Men star and his director Michael Gracey spent years trying to get their movie musical, based on the life of famous conman-turned-showman P.T. Barnum, off the ground, and their hard work was validated on Monday (11Dec17) as the new movie musical picked up nods for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Jackman, and Best Original Song - Motion Picture for This is Me.

Jackman took to Twitter to express his thanks to officials at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisers behind the Golden Globe Awards, writing: "Over 7 years ago we began the journey to get @GreatestShowman made into a major motion picture. Through all of the (literal) blood, sweat and tears... giving up was never an option. As it is said - with great risk comes great reward. Thank you #HFPA! @goldenglobes".

Meanwhile, Emma Stone, who will compete for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy prize for her portrayal of tennis great Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes, shared her gratitude for the recognition in a statement which read: "Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King."

King was quick to offer her congratulations to the stars of the biopic, which also landed a nod for Emma's co-star Steve Carell, who played cocky sportsman Bobby Riggs.

"Congratulations to #EmmaStone and @SteveCarell on their @goldenglobes Best Actress and Best Actor nominations for @billievsbobby!" she wrote. "Two great people who delivered two incredible performances. Proud to have played a small part in the film's success!"

In the TV department, Kyra Sedgwick heaped praise on her husband Kevin Bacon for scoring a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for I Love Dick.

"It's a great day when someone deserving gets the nod from #HFPA....AND I'm related to them," she posted. "congrats baby!!! @kevinbacon".

Another couple celebrating Golden Globes nominations was Alison Brie and Dave Franco, as the Glow star will compete for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Brie was rushing out the door to continue filming season two of the female wrestling series on Monday when she discovered she was nominated.

"I was running late and I ran downstairs to kiss my husband goodbye, and he was streaming the announcement on his phone...," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I lean down to kiss him goodbye and right then Sharon Stone was like, 'Alison Brie, GLOW,' and then we both just started screaming and kicking our legs. We were just screaming in unison and holding hands and jumping up and down."

There was further good news for the husband and wife duo as its new movie The Disaster Artist, co-starring and directed by Dave's brother James Franco, landed two nods, including one for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.