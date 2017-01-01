Matt Damon praying for sick dad

Matt Damon has confirmed reports suggesting his father is gravely ill, urging fans to pray for him and his family.

The actor has revealed his father's health was the family emergency that forced him to scrap his appearance at the recent BAFTA Awards and other work commitments.

Promoting his new movie Downsizing on TV show Extra, the actor said, "It’s been a slow unfolding. My dad’s sick, so that's been a process we're going through."

Reports suggest Matt's father, Kent Damon, 68, is battling cancer.

"We’ll take any prayers you got, so throw ’em up there," the actor added.

Kent fell ill with multiple myeloma and his actor son revealed the news publicly in 2011, when he and his dad took part in the One Hundred Celebration in their native Boston, Massachusetts, where the actor thanked the medical staff at Massachusetts General Hospital for their help and care.

Sources told U.S. news show Today Kent was in remission.

"My family is so grateful for the care you've given us," Matt said at the event. “It’s deeply humbling to see how many people here are committing their lives to helping others.

“We’ve lost some close personal friends to cancer in recent years, but I never thought it would happen to my dad, the marathon runner. It sucked."

Meanwhile, Matt's latest interview came just hours after the Golden Globe nominations were announced in Hollywood, and he admitted the ceremony always brings back happy memories - because that's where he first triumphed for creating and starring in Good Will Hunting, the film that propelled himself and pal Ben Affleck to stardom.

"The first year I went, I remember Ben and I, our heads were on a swivel," he said, smiling as he recalled the magical night he and Ben took home the Best Screenplay award in 1998.

"I knew my dad was watching at home and I said, 'Dad, I have a better seat than Jack Nicholson'."