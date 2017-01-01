UFC star Sage Northcutt wants Drago role in Creed 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Sage Northcutt has thrown his hat into the ring to play Ivan Drago's tough guy son in the Creed sequel.

Sylvester Stallone has put out a call to Hollywood agents as he searches for a newcomer to play the son of his Rocky foe in the follow-up to 2015's Creed, and UFC lightweight Northcutt wants the role.

"The new Creed 2 movie is coming out so I was actually going to audition for that," he recently told MMAFighting.com. "(I've) got a little audition tape, so hopefully that goes through. That would be pretty neat. Being Ivan Drago's son in the movie? That would be pretty fun."

Northcutt's chiselled physique and sharp looks, including a blond flat-top hairstyle, certainly make him a contender to play Dolph Lundgren's movie son, and he's coming off a big win at UFC Fight Night 120 in Virginia last month (Nov17), beating Michel Quinones after an 11-month break from the octagon. His record stands at nine wins and two losses. He's four and zero as a lightweight.

Meanwhile, Stallone will reprise his beloved Rocky Balboa character in Creed II, which he has written, with Michael B. Jordan returning as boxer Adonis Johnson, also known as Adonis Creed. Lundgren, who played Ivan Drago in 1980s classic Rocky IV, will also be part of the Creed sequel.

Production on the film begins early next year ahead of a November (18) release, with Steven Caple, Jr. set to direct.

Ryan Coogler, who directed Creed, is expected to join in an executive producer role.

Stallone considered directing Creed 2, but he has opted to pass on that responsibility.

"It's an honor to be a part of such an iconic franchise and to work with such great collaborators," Caple said in a statement. "Mike (Jordan), Sly, and (co-star) Tessa Thompson are extraordinarily talented and bring something special to today's culture. I look forward to joining the family and continuing the precedent set by this franchise's alumni of incredible filmmakers."

The Creed sequel will be Caple's first feature at a major studio, but Stallone is convinced he has found the right man for the job.

"The character of Adonis Creed reflects this generation and its challenges," the movie star says. "I believe it's important for the director to also be a part of this generation like I was in mine, to make the story as relatable as possible. We are extremely lucky to have the talented young filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. step up and accept the role of director. I am confident that he and Michael B. Jordan will hit it out of the park!"