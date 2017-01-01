Disgraced comedian Louis C.K.'s shelved film leaked online

The film disgraced comedian Louis C.K. is in the process of buying back from distributors has been leaked online.

I Love You, Daddy was pulled from release following news of sexual misconduct allegations levelled at the funnyman, who directed the film and co-stars with Chloe Grace Moretz and John Malkovich.

The movie started appearing on websites early on Monday (11Dec17), with many people being able to download it in its entirety, according to The Blast.

A spokesperson for Hive-CM8, the group reportedly behind the leak, has released a statement, which reads: "We decided to let this one title go out this month, since it never made it to the cinema, and nobody knows if it ever will go to retail at all.

”Either way their (sic) is no perfect time to release it anyway, but we think it would be a waste to let a great Louis C.K. (movie) go unwatched and nobody can even see or buy it."

It was announced last week that Louis C.K. was working on buying back the rights to the movie from distributors at The Orchard, so he could release it via his website.

It's not clear if the comedian and director or the producers of the film will be taking legal action.

Actress Moretz, who plays the comic's daughter in the movie, has already distanced herself from the project after learning of the harassment allegations against her co-star.

Her spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight last month (Nov17), Chloe withdrew from promotional obligations "after becoming aware of potential allegations against Louis C.K".

In a recently published expose, comediennes Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov claimed the funnyman got "completely naked, and started masturbating" in front of them in his hotel room after their show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2002, while two others also claimed he masturbated in front of them.

Comedienne Rebecca Corry also alleged that Louis asked her if he could "masturbate in front of me", while they were filming a TV pilot in 2005.