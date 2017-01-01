NEWS Dwayne Johnson to be a father again Newsdesk Share with :







Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will celebrate Christmas as a father-to-be.



The Fate of the Furious star and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child, another daughter.



Dwayne took to Instagram on Monday (11Dec17) to share the exciting news with fans, posting a photo of their little girl Jasmine sitting in front of a Christmas tree, which features a handwritten sign reading: "It's A Girl! Can't wait to be a big sister!!! And finally be the boss!"



"Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL!," the action man captioned the sweet picture. "@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby.



Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis."



Dwayne is also a father to 16-year-old daughter Simone, from his marriage to Dany Garcia, and he couldn't be happier to welcome another girl into his life.



"And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana (power).



All girls. Only dude. I wouldn't have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime".



The 45-year-old's post comes just days before Jasmine turns two on Saturday (16Dec17).



The baby news caps off another big year for Dwayne, who is currently promoting his new movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and is gearing up to unveil his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday (13Dec17).



His pavement plaque will be the 2,624th star on the Walk of Fame, and will be the last honour handed out this year (17).

