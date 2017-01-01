Nick Jonas: 'I'm floored by my Golden Globes nomination'

(Cover) - EN Music - Nick Jonas was left floored by the Golden Globes nomination his song Home received on Monday (11Dec17), insisting the track deserves to be honored because of its message of acceptance.

The former Jonas Brothers star slept through the nominations, but was shocked when he found out his tune had been mentioned from a friend.

"I looked at at my phone and saw that I (had) missed calls from the director Carlos (Saldanha), and then I called my parents, my brothers and a bunch of other friends and of course (co-writer) Justin (Tranter) and we both just screamed on the phone and were so excited," he tells Billboard.

Nick and Justin wanted the track from the film Ferdinand to be about love and acceptance and now that it has been recognized with a nomination for Best Original Song, Motion Picture, Jonas admits he is still trying to "process" how he feels.

"(Justin) mentioned his family and I also talked about my family, my loved ones and the idea of home became a theme," he says.

"I'm floored to be honest...," he adds. "I'm 12 years into my career now and at some point you think, 'I know how to emotionally process these things.' But this is a whole new adventure in my life."

The nomination is also special to Jonas because he got to be part of a project where he was "telling a story bigger" than himself.

"The idea of being part of so many creative voices in the mix and being able to contribute makes it really special and makes it a team as opposed to an isolated thing," he explains.

Jonas and Tranter's Home will compete against Mudbound's Mighty River, Coco's Remember Me, the theme to animated Christmas film The Star, and The Greatest Showman's This is Me.