Larry King denies groping Eddie Fisher's ex-wife

Broadcaster Larry King has denied allegations he groped Eddie Fisher's ex-wife Terry Richard.

Richard, who was married to singer/actor Eddie from 1975 to 1976, told Daily Mail TV on Monday (11Dec17) that the former CNN host groped her once in 2005 and again in 2006 during baseball awards dinners at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

"Larry King is a groper. He groped me twice," she said. "He gets a thrill doing this in front of the camera, knowing I couldn't do anything."

In 2005, King allegedly slid his hand down her back while they posing for a picture together and "ended up with about three or four of his fingers in the crack of my a*s, resting in the crack of my a*s" after putting his hand inside her dress. She claims on the second occasion, he allegedly squeezed her bottom so hard while they were having a photograph taken together that it left a bruise.

King's attorney has issued a statement denying the claims and hinting that they will be taking legal action.

"Larry King flatly and unequivocally denies these claims and intends to file suit and prove that they're utterly false," the attorney said.

They also sent a denial letter to Daily Mail TV days before they published Richard's account and it has been obtained by People.com.

"That assertion is entirely and unequivocally false and defamatory. Mr. King did no such thing then or ever," the letter read. "Your publishing this false and defamatory statement will be actionable and highly damaging."

King is the latest industry figure to be accused of sexual misconduct since the sexual harassment scandal began in October following the publication of damning articles about producer Harvey Weinstein.