James Franco taking hip-hop lessons to improve dance skills

James Franco is taking hip-hop lessons so he can feel more confident on the dance floor.

The actor and filmmaker is currently garnering acclaim for his latest movie The Disaster Artist, which chronicles the making of Tommy Wiseau's 2003 cult film The Room and has picked up two nominations for the upcoming Golden Globes.

In spite of his Hollywood success, James has now admitted that he feels anxious whenever he has to dance, and is taking hip-hop lessons to improve his moves.

"You go to the wedding and you go, 'Look at that guy, he's having a blast,'" he shared of his motivation during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night (11Dec17). "And I just wanted to be that guy at the party."

James' younger brother Dave Franco, who also appears in The Disaster Artist, joined him for the interview. The actor divulged that James simply can't get enough of the classes at the moment.

"He's been taking hip-hop dance lessons all over L.A." he smiled.

Along with host James, the brothers demonstrated a couple of simple dance moves, including The Smurf - which involves standing with bent legs and gently bouncing from side to side.

During the interview, the duo also discussed how great it was to collaborate on a film project, with Dave explaining that their mother Betsy is extremely proud of her boys' achievements.

"The first time she saw it (The Disaster Artist) was at the premiere in L.A. and I was sitting next to her, and she was just making noises I've never heard come out of her, just because she was so overwhelmed with emotion," the star said.