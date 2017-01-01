Dwayne Johnson jokes he's the father of Kevin Hart's newborn son

Dwayne Johnson had Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star Kevin Hart in stitches during a recent TV taping by joking he is the father of the comedian's newborn son.

Hart was booked as a guest on America's The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month (Nov17), but had to cancel at the last minute when his wife went into labour, so the funnyman returned to the programme with his pal on Monday (11Dec17) to tape an interview, which aired the following day - hours after Dwayne announced his girlfriend was expecting another baby girl.

And when Hart joked about his friend's inability to "make boys", Johnson had a quick answer that gave Kevin the giggles.

"Once Kevin finds out who the dad is for his boy, it's gonna be beautiful," Dwayne quipped, leaving his Jumanji co-star speechless.

The Fate of the Furious star told Ellen he was thrilled to be having a third girl, adding, "I was raised by women and still to this day I'm totally and completely, 100 per cent totally surrounded by women. It's a wonderful thing."

Meanwhile, Hart joked he had to make a tough decision when his wife Eniko went into labour - because he really wanted to be on DeGeneres' show.

"I had to choose because she was like four centimetres dilated and I was like, 'It's the baby or Ellen!' Hart smiled. "It was amazing... She was in labour for 24 hours."

And the comedian admitted he was next to useless in the hospital.

"I just stayed up top (by wife's head) and said 'push' as loud as I could," he recalled. "There was a moment when she told me to shut up. I was like, 'Will do'. The baby came out and I cried instantly."