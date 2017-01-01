NEWS London premiere for La La Land Live On Screen with Orchestra at Theatre Royal Drury Lane Newsdesk Share with :







It has been described as the film of its generation, capturing the hearts of everyone whilst breaking records around the world. Now LA LA LAND will be experienced like never before in London accompanied by a 60—piece orchestra with the film live on a huge screen.



Set to be the ultimate immersive experience, La La Land will premiere at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane following, on from a successful sold out tour across the UK earlier in 2017. The York Press said of the York Barbican show ‘Call off the search for anyone still trying to find the best way to watch La La Land - I have found it’, and Northern Soul said of the Manchester Bridgewater Hall show ‘the sheer scale of the screen and size of the orchestra is impossible to ignore’.



The score for LA LA LAND, composed by Justin Hurwitz who also scored director Damien Chazelle’s previous feature films ‘Guy and Madeleine on a Park Bench’, and ‘Whiplash’, has also received critical acclaim, particularly for the film’s show-stopping songs ‘City of Stars’ and ‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’.



Having garnered universal critical acclaim, LA LA LAND is a reinvention of the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema for modern times.



Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.



The Guardian described LA LA LAND as ‘funny, romantic and utterly charming, with captivating performances from its two stars.



LA LA LAND received 14 nominations at the 89th Academy Awards ®, and picked up six awards, most notably for Best Director, Best Actress, as well as Best Original Song for ‘City of Stars’ and Best Original Score.



It also received seven nominations at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, winning incredibly in all seven categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Original Score.



Ticket Information:

Tickets priced at £75, £60, £50, £40, 30

