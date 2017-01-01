NEWS Meryl Streep: 'I don't want to be the face of anti-Trump America' Newsdesk Share with :







Meryl Streep doesn't feel comfortable as one of the celebrity faces of anti-Donald Trump America, because she'd rather not get involved in politics.



The Oscar winner kicked off the year by attacking the U.S. leader during a speech at the Golden Globe Awards, prompting the President himself to respond on Twitter, taking aim at the actress and calling her "over-rated".



Meryl has since become a role model of sorts for women opposed to inequality and Trump's politics, but it's not a part she wants.



"It's affected my life because I don't really want to be that," Streep said on Tuesday (12Dec17), during a panel chat with her The Post co-star Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg moderated by BuzzFeed News Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith.



"Disrespect invites disrespect," she added. "Violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."



But she confessed her latest film, in which she plays formidable newspaper boss Kay Graham, was rushed into production due to the current political climate in America.



The film chronicles the 1971 leak of the Pentagon Papers, which exposed the United States' political and military involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967.



"I’ve lived through all these eras and it doesn’t feel like an alien landscape," Streep said, "but it does feel like stepping back in time and how quickly we forget what the world was like 40 years ago."



Streep also took aim at the ongoing wave of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations hitting Hollywood, insisting the behaviour of alleged predators like Harvey Weinstein would not have been tolerated if more women were in positions of power.



She also urged her The Post co-star Tom Hanks to run for public office, insisting he "should be president", adding, "There really is no one who knows more about history, statesmanship."

