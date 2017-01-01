NEWS Jada Pinkett Smith upset about Girls Trip Globes snub Newsdesk Share with :







Jada Pinkett Smith has taken aim at Hollywood Foreign Press Association officials for failing to give her Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish a Golden Globe nomination.



The outspoken actress, who boycotted the 2016 Oscars after Academy voters failed to recognise anyone of colour in the major award categories, claims snooty HFPA bosses didn't even watch the hit movie, in which she starred alongside Haddish and Queen Latifah.



And in a series of angry tweets on Tuesday (12Dec17) - a day after the Golden Globe nominations were announced - Jada hissed: "I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe... but I won't", before changing her mind and adding: "I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom (nomination)... I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie.



"Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?"



Acknowledging her co-star has been asked to present an award at the Golden Globes, she added, "This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system... And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist (sic) and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply... racism.



"Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board."



The actress also lashed out about the fact two other films featuring people of colour did not get the respect they deserved by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - the organisation behind the Globes.



"The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy... illuminates the depths of the sunken place... for real," Jada added. "Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It's all about growth."

