Pregnant Christina Perri weds

Singer Christina Perri is married.

The pregnant A Thousand Years star has tied the knot with TV personality Paul Costabile on the fourth anniversary of the day they first met.

Perri shared a romantic photo of the newlyweds on Instagram on Tuesday (12Dec17), adding the caption: "On this day four years ago, we met. today, WE GOT MARRIED!!!"

Her new husband Paul also gushed about their union on the picture sharing site.

"4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room (sic)," he wrote in a caption attached to a sweet behind-the-scenes outtake photo that was snapped in front of a green screen. "4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend. Pretty sure I’m the proudest I’ve EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I’ve ever known now my wife!!! Whoa.

"I thank God for the gift of her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, our family’s love and support and this unforgettable year. And for friends and fam wondering... invites to an official shindig coming soon...now I’m going to go scream this news on rooftops across this town because I AM that guy."

The couple became engaged in June (17), when Costabile opened up about falling for his new fiancee before an interview.

"I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago," he wrote on Instagram. "I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!"

Perri announced she was pregnant in August (17).