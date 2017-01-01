Matt Damon eyed Alexander Payne collaboration for 20 years

Matt Damon jumped at the opportunity to work with director Alexander Payne on new comedy Downsizing because he'd been "chasing" the filmmaker for two decades.

The Martian star has long admired Payne's work on movies like Sideways, The Descendants, and Nebraska, and admits he had been keeping an eye out for a project they could collaborate on for quite some time.

"I've been chasing him for about 20 years," Matt shared on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "He's amazing; he's never made a movie that I don't love... and so I was really hoping to get a chance to work with him."

Their first film together is Downsizing, about a husband and wife who decide to undergo a revolutionary shrinking technique to make their money last longer and help the environment, and Matt is the first to admit the plot seems truly bizarre - so much so, the Oscar winner recently confessed he thought he was being pranked when he first read the script.

"It's the dumbest idea ever!" he laughed. "But, if you can make that thought leap and accept that idea, then the whole movie makes sense. It's a satire obviously, it's not meant to be kind of literal, but I'm as proud of it as anything I've ever been a part of."

Shooting the movie was made all the more enjoyable for Matt by the presence of his co-star Hong Chau, whose portrayal of a disabled Vietnamese refugee earned her a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe nod - the film's only nomination - on Monday (11Dec17).

"She's amazing, she's great," he gushed. "Honestly, one of the most professional, exciting moments for me in the last five years was seeing her screen test and going, 'Oh my god, this movie is gonna be good because she's in it.' She's just great."