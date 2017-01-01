Police confirm Roman Polanski is under investigation for allegedly molesting 10-year-old

Los Angeles Police Department officials have confirmed they are investigating allegations suggesting director Roman Polanski molested a 10-year-old in 1975.

LAPD communications director Josh Rubenstein has told the Los Angeles Times the case won't result in charges against the exiled filmmaker, but evidence could aid in the prosecution of other cases.

At least six women have now accused Polanski of sexually abusing them, and the latest reported victim is artist Marianne Barnard, who recently accused the director of molesting her during a photo shoot.

Polanski, 84, has denied Bernard's accusations, insisting he has no recollection of her.

He remains a fugitive from justice after fleeing the U.S. in 1977 before sentencing for having anal sex with 13-year-old Samantha Geimer at a Hollywood party.

Polanski was indicted on charges of rape, sodomy, and furnishing drugs to a minor. He was offered a deal and pleaded guilty only to unlawful intercourse. He served 42 days in prison and fled the country while he was awaiting formal sentencing.

The director has evaded U.S. extradition efforts from Switzerland and Poland in recent years, while both he and Geimer have repeatedly asked for the case against him to be closed. Their most recent effort was denied in August (17), when a U.S. judge ruled he must return to California if he expects to resolve charges levelled against him.

More women have since come forward with allegations of sexual abuse.

In October (17), a 61-year-old former German actress told Swiss police the filmmaker raped her at his mountain chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, when she was 15. The model said she travelled there because the director indicated he was interested in casting her in a movie.