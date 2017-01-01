James Corden is a father of three

James Corden and wife Julia Carey welcomed another daughter into the world on Tuesday (12Dec17).

The Late Late Show host announced the happy news on his Twitter page, as he revealed that One Direction singer Harry Styles would be stepping in to present his late-night chat show for him on Tuesday.

"Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can't stop smiling," he wrote. "Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice!"

During his opening monologue, Harry told the audience, "Just a half hour ago, James and his beautiful wife Jules had a baby girl... In fact, I was just at the hospital before I came to fill in, and she looks a lot like James, mainly because James looks like a giant baby."

Producer Ben Winston added afterwards, "Crazy day. Our wonderful host @JKCorden had his baby today with a half hour to go before the show! Congrats to the Cordens. And thanks to the incredible @Harry_Styles for stepping in literally at the last minute. What a performance with no prep!"

The 39-year-old presenter is already father to son Max, six, and three-year-old daughter Carey with Julia.

During an interview at the Primetime Emmy Awards in September, James confirmed that the couple was expecting another baby girl.

"'She'll be arriving Christmas - we're very excited. It will be great, lovely. We're having a little girl, it's gonna be terrific," he told Extra's Mario Lopez.

James and Julia met through mutual friend, Mamma Mia! actor Dominic Cooper, in 2009, and were married in 2012, a year after their eldest child was born.

The family moved to Los Angeles in 2015 when his daughter was just five weeks old, so that James could take over from Craig Ferguson to host The Late Late Show.