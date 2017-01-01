George and Amal Clooney gift passengers personalised headphones during flight with twins

George and Amal Clooney reportedly gifted passengers with personalised noise-cancelling headphones on a recent flight, for fear that their six-month-old twins would disturb the plane.

The Suburbicon actor and his human rights lawyer wife were flying back to the U.K. with tots Ella and Alexander when they instructed crew to hand out the protective ear devices to all passengers in first class on the aircraft.

"On a trip home to the UK with his twins, (George) gave all the first-class passengers noise-cancelling headphones," a source told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

According to the spy, the headphones had the logo of George's Casamigos tequila company on them, and came complete with a note "apologising ahead of time" if the twins cried.

"Even Quentin Tarantino, who was onboard, wore the headphones,” the insider said. "But the babies didn’t make a peep!"

Amal and George became first-time parents when she gave birth to the twins in June. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly after the birth, George admitted he was unprepared for how much his life would change when he became a parent.

"I suppose (the realest moment is) just the minute they came out. None of it is real until all of a sudden they're standing there covered in slime and crying," he said. "You're like, wait a minute, what is that? We were just two and now we're four. Everything changes pretty quickly."

He also revealed the pair already had vastly different personalities, with Alexander deemed "a thug", while Ella is "very elegant, and all eyes", adding: "She looks like Amal, thank God."

Since making their entrance into the world, Alexander and Ella have become quite the jetsetters, splitting time between their parents' homes in America, Italy and the U.K..