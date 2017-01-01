Kevin Hart: 'It's been a tough year for me'

Kevin Hart has had "a tough year" following his infidelity and extortion scandals.

The Ride Along star was hit with allegations earlier this year (17) that he had cheated on his then-pregnant wife Eniko, as well as claims that he cheated on his ex-wife Torrei with Eniko before they split up.

The scandals continued for Kevin over the summer when Montia Sabbag claimed they had an "intimate relationship" in Las Vegas in August and a "sexually provocative" video was made, with the comedian then becoming involved in an extortion scandal over its release.

He publicly apologised for his "bad behaviour" to his wife, who has forgiven him, and they welcomed son Kenzo, their first child together, in November (17), and he has now insisted his mistakes are behind him.

When asked by Extra host Mario Lopez's young daughter Gia what he wants for Christmas and whether he's been naughty or nice, he replied, "That's definitely a tough question for Kevin Hart right now. It was a tough year for me. I had some bumps in the road but the good thing is you take steps backwards to take great steps forwards so now, I recovered from some not nice times, now what I basically want is just for Santa to know that I'm doing good and I'm doing better - I'm a good guy."

Kevin brought Eniko, who he married in 2016, along to the Los Angeles premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Monday (11Dec17), their first date night since the birth of Kenzo on 21 November.

He is also father to daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 10, from his first marriage to Torrei.