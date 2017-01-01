NEWS Peter Kay cancels all upcoming dates and commitments Newsdesk Share with :







Peter Kay has just announced that he is cancelling all upcoming dates.



A statement read:



Due to unforeseen family circumstances I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.



My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.



I've always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I'm very sorry.



Customers are advised to contact their ticket agents or original point of purchase with their order number for refund details.

