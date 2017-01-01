Titanic, Die Hard and The Goonies enter National Film Registry

Titanic, Die Hard and The Goonies have been selected for preservation by officials at the U.S. National Film Registry.

Each year, 25 films are selected by executives of the Library of Congress to be added to the registry for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically" important and at least 10 years old.

On Wednesday (13Dec17), Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced that James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster Titanic, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, was selected, as was 1988 action-thriller Die Hard, featuring Bruce Willis, and Richard Donner's classic story of misfits, 1985 movie The Goonies.

"The selection of a film to the National Film Registry recognises its importance to American cinema and the nation's cultural and historical heritage," Hayden said in a statement. "Our love affair with motion pictures is a testament to their enduring power to enlighten, inspire and inform us as individuals and a nation as a whole."

Spanning the period 1905 to 2000, the films named on this year's registry include Hollywood blockbusters, documentaries, silent movies, animation, shorts and independent and home movies.

And Donner was thrilled find that not only The Goonies was added to the list, but also his 1978 film Superman: The Movie, which was fronted by the late Christopher Reeve.

"I thank the National Film Registry for choosing Superman: The Movie and The Goonies as films to be treasured," the director said. "They are both special films in my life, as was the cast and crew for both. It's wonderful to see them listed among so many great films."

Several films on the registry showcased the diversity of American cinema, such as 1979's Boulevard Nights, and the 1987 musical biopic La Bamba, which told the story of rock's first Mexican-American superstar, Ritchie Valens.

Other additions include 1939 aviation adventure Only Angels Have Wings, Stanley Kramer's 1967 groundbreaking drama Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, 1989 inspirational fantasy Field of Dreams, Christopher Nolan's 2000 breakthrough thriller Memento, and Kirk Douglas features Spartacus and Ace in the Hole.