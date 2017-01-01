Jennifer Lawrence to star in Luca Guadagnino's Burial Rites

Jennifer Lawrence is to star in Luca Guadagnino's adaptation of novel Burial Rites.

The Academy Award-winner is attached to take the lead role in the true-crime drama, which will mark the Italian filmmaker's next project, following the success of coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name.

Released in 2013 by Australian author Hannah Kent, Burial Rites is based on the true story of Agnes Magnusdottir, a servant in northern Iceland who was condemned to death for her part in the brutal murder of her lover. The novel focuses on the period in which Agnes awaits confirmation of her death sentence, a time where she finds herself forging emotional and romantic bonds, while reflecting on her supposed crimes. In 1830, she became the last woman put to death in Iceland.

Jennifer will take on the part of Agnus and will produce the film alongside Allison Shearmur and Justine Ciarrocchi.

TriStar president Hannah Minghella and Shary Shirazi will oversee the film for TriStar Pictures, and are thrilled with the calibre of talent the project has attracted.

"Luca is a rare talent. His movies capture an exquisite sense of place inextricably linked to the emotional state of the complex characters he creates," Hannah said in a statement, according to Variety. "I can't imagine a more thrilling partnership than Luca and Jennifer coming together to bring Agnes' beautiful and tragic story to life."

Luca, who also directed A Bigger Splash and I Am Love, is one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Hollywood at the moment, with Call Me by Your Name nabbing three Golden Globe nominations. His other films currently in production include thriller Rio, set to star Benedict Cumberbatch, and a remake of horror movie Suspiria.

Meanwhile, Jennifer was most recently seen on the big screen in Darren Aronofsky's Mother!, which received mixed reviews from critics. Her upcoming films include Bad Blood, in which she portrays entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, and thriller Red Sparrow.